Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 820,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,580,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $65.77. 10,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,208. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

