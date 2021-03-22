Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,034,502 Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 248.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,851,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034,502 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XP were worth $110,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in XP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in XP by 71.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in XP during the third quarter worth $1,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in XP during the third quarter worth $10,831,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in XP by 51.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XP traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.37. 5,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. XP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

