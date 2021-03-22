Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,913 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of KOF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,632. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

