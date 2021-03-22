Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €199.38 ($234.56).

VOW3 stock opened at €221.45 ($260.53) on Friday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is €175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

