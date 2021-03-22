Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VWAGY shares. Bank of America lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VWAGY stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. 4,769,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

