Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) Declares $0.12 Interim Dividend

Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.20.
About Virtus Health
Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.