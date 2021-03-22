Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) Declares $0.12 Interim Dividend

Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.20.

About Virtus Health

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in Australia, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare Services Australia and Healthcare Services International. The company provides fertility clinics and diagnostics and pathology, as well as day hospital services.

