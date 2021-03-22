Viant Technology Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 22nd (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology’s (NASDAQ:DSP) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 22nd. Viant Technology had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Viant Technology’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have commented on DSP shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

DSP stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. Viant Technology has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

