Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 460.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,413 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $232.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.