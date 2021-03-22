Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Cut to “Underperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verbund has a consensus rating of Sell.

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. Verbund has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

