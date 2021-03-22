Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will announce sales of $376.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $353.90 million to $400.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $351.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Vectrus stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $657.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $60.32.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vectrus by 101.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

