Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $69,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

