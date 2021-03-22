Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $65,000 Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invacare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVC opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

