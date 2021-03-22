Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $212.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day moving average of $236.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

