Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $6.43 on Monday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $266.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

