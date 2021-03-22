Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $60,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 23.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $218.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $221.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average is $190.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

