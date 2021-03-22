Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total value of $177,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,171 shares of company stock worth $33,077,263 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $344.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 142.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.57 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

