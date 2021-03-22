Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,776 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

