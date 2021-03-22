Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 581.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.50. 344,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906,012. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $50.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45.

