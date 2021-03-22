Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Cut by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,638,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $85.18 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

