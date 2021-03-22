Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 320,616 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

