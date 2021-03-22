USDx stablecoin Reaches Market Cap of $7.07 Million (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,353.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $525.59 or 0.00916400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.51 or 0.00358321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00034346 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001118 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013790 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001349 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

