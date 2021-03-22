Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728,537 shares during the period. Upwork comprises about 5.8% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 1.71% of Upwork worth $71,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.14. 13,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,417. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPWK. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,456 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,229 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

