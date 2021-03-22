UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,133,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,325,408,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $178,227,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.92. 50,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,703. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $370.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.53. The company has a market cap of $345.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

