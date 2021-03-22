United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $147.00

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $147.00, but opened at $141.30. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $146.00, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $811.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 10,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,914.20. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 200 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $889,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,221.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

