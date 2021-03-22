uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells $74,610.00 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,425. uniQure has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. Analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

