UniMex Network (UMX) Market Cap Achieves $18.84 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 59.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network token can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00005423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.96 or 0.00460604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00138281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00714755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

UniMex Network Token Profile

UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,062,723 tokens.

