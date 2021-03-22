UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $51.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

UDR stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

