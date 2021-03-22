UBS Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.45 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.45 ($2.88) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.26 ($2.66).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.