UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €73.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEI. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €69.81 ($82.13).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.99. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €31.10 ($36.59) and a twelve month high of €75.50 ($88.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

