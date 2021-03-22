Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) by 680.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tuscan were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tuscan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tuscan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuscan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuscan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tuscan by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCB stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

