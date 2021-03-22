TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Position Increased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TTEC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $94.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

TTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

