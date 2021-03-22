TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.39% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRST opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

