TROY (TROY) Price Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. TROY has a market cap of $227.41 million and $50.79 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY token can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TROY has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.22 or 0.00480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00136788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00056156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.62 or 0.00780806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00076032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.