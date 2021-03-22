TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Gap Down to $25.38

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.38, but opened at $24.16. TriState Capital shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 666 shares traded.

TSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $791.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after buying an additional 376,919 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 111,175 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

