Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Tribune Publishing worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 23.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,181,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 191,515 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 166,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,254,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 94,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 24.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.22. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

