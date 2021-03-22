TrezarCoin (TZC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,904.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $2,904.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,563.34 or 0.99795212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00035517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.77 or 0.00381829 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00283366 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.05 or 0.00693267 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00077751 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002894 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 248,731,350 coins and its circulating supply is 236,731,350 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com

