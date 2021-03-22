Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the third quarter valued at $824,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $33.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne Company has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $743.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded The ExOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

