Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,204 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 89,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSTE opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $485.31 million, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

