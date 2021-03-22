Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 10,130 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCPC. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.02 million, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.