Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,130.50.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,668.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,973.50.

On Thursday, December 31st, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,948.50.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$24.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

TOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.27.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

