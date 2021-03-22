Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

TPZ stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

