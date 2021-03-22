Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
TPZ stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
