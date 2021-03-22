TOP (TOP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. TOP has a market cap of $29.73 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00051327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.00644355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00068744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars.

