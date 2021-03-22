Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $149.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.