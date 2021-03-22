Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 4,420 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $163.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average is $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

