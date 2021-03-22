Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $364,000 Investment in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 159.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHT opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.