Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $334,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

O opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

