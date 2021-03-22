Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 276.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,361,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $63.68 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

