Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 12,495 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 196,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $68.54 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82.

