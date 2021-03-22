Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 10,227 Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

