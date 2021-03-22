Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Boston Partners raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after buying an additional 141,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $138.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average of $125.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

